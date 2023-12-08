Robbers snatch $4,000 from Karachi man in broad daylight

KARACHI – An elderly man was robbed of $4,000 when he was on way to home after withdrawing the foreign currency from a private bank in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi on Friday.

Aziz Bhatti Police Station has registered the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident under Section 397/34 and 944/2023 on a complaint of the victim identified as Aqeeluddin.

In a statement to police, he said his son Adnan Aqeel, who is settled in Saudi Arabia, had sent the amount equivalent to around Rs1.1 million to him.

On December 6, I withdraw the amount from a private bank at 12 and going back to home in a rickshaw when two suspects, who were riding a bike, intercepted them and took away the money at gunpoint,” Aqeeludding said.

According to a report, the number of people killed by street criminals across Karachi in the first nine months (January-September) of the current year reached 100.