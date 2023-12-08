Robbers snatch $4,000 from Karachi man in broad daylight

KARACHI – An elderly man was robbed of $4,000 when he was on way to home after withdrawing the foreign currency from a private bank in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi on Friday.
Aziz Bhatti Police Station has registered the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident under Section 397/34 and 944/2023 on a complaint of the victim identified as Aqeeluddin.
In a statement to police, he said his son Adnan Aqeel, who is settled in Saudi Arabia, had sent the amount equivalent to around Rs1.1 million to him.
On December 6, I withdraw the amount from a private bank at 12 and going back to home in a rickshaw when two suspects, who were riding a bike, intercepted them and took away the money at gunpoint,” Aqeeludding said.
According to a report, the number of people killed by street criminals across Karachi in the first nine months (January-September) of the current year reached 100.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
