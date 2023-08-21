Robbers deprive family of cash and gold worth Rs10 million in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI – A gang of criminals riding a white car looted Rs10 million cash and gold ornaments from a house in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the coastal city.

After receiving the information about the robbery, police reached the scene and started investigation.

Gulshan Iqbal SP Uzair Ahmed said the robbery took place at the house of Shafiul Hasan who came back to Karachi from Saudi Arabia a few years back.

He said that foreign currency was also looted from Hasan's house when his wife was home alone. He said the robbers remained inside the house for 20 minutes.

He said that three robbers entered the house and escaped after collecting jewellery and cash.

Police were able to find fingerprints of the accused and get CCTV footage of the incident.