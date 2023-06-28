Search

Pakistani-Canadian man killed for resistance during robbery bid in Karachi

11:08 AM | 28 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A Pakistani-Canadian man was killed by robbers for showing resistance during a robbery bid in the Nazimabad area of the southern port city.

Reports said the man, indentified as Amin Alvi, was taking four street children to shopping when his vehicle was stopped by two muggers, who were riding a motorcycle. 

One of the children told police that the victim had visited a bank and a money exchanger before heading to the shopping. 

He said the robbers stopped the Alvi’s car near the Board Office and approached to him, asking him to handover the valuables and cash.  

The child said that Alvi had first agreed to give him the valuables but he pushed the robber back as soon as he tried to put his hand into the victim's pocket. 

At which, the robber opened fired and escaped from the scene, leaving Alvi critically injured. He said a rickshaw driver took him to hospital for treatment but he could not survive. 

Police said Alvi had retired from a foreign airline five years ago and visited Karachi twice or thrice a year, Geo News reported.  

They said that his funeral prayers would be offered after his family members arrive in Karachi. 

