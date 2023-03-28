Search

Shopkeeper shoots dead robber in Karachi’s Malir

07:06 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
Shopkeeper shoots dead robber in Karachi’s Malir

KARACHI – A shopkeeper shot dead an alleged robber while foiling a mugging bid at his shop in Malir area of the southern port city of Karachi.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed four robbers reached the battery shop on two motorcycles. Two of them broke into the shop while two others stood guard outside. They took the owners and customers hostage and started looting the cash.

When they leaving the shop, a man from a small room inside the shop opened fire leaving one of the robbers injured while three other managed to escape.

The injured robber received multiple shots in his back. He also attempted to escape but he can be seen in the CCTV footage collapsing on the service road.

Later, the police reached the scene and took the injured robber to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), where he was pronounced dead. A case has been registered while hunt is underway to arrest the other suspects. 

