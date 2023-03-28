NEPRA likely to hike electricity price by Rs6 per unit for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking Rs6 per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of Karachi Electric (KE)

The power regulator will hear the application on April 3. The government will collect the additional amount from the consumers from the period of April to June 2023 fi the application is approved.

The increase in the electricity prices will add to the woes of the millions of Pakistanis facing record inflation that has surged to 48-year high.

The cash-strapped country is making all possible efforts to win over the trust of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for release of the ninth tranche of loan stalled since last year.

A key hurdle in the revival of the bailout package is the major demand of the global lander regarding assurance from the friendly countries for external financing. The South Asian country is trying to woo Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to get their assurance however it is yet to receive positive signals.