Gold price up by Rs600 per tola to hit historic high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price surged to the all-time high as Pakistan rupee continued to lose ground against US dollar in the interbank market amid delay in the revival of the IMF loan programm.

The price of per tola gold in domestic market decreased by Rs600 to close at Rs218,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs514 to settle at Rs187,157, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $1 to close at $2001 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also hit the historic high level after an increase of Rs40 per tola and Rs34.30 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,520 and Rs2,160.5, respectively.