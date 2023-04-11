Search

Immigration

PIA's flight operations may face disruption; Here's the reason

Web Desk 08:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2023
PIA's flight operations may face disruption; Here's the reason
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) can face serious disruption in flight operations primarily due to issue related to delays in salary.

According to the details, several officers as well as pilots of the airline have not received remuneration for the month of March as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deducted dues against pending payments.

Employees of the airline in pay group 5-10 have not been paid up until now as the tax regulator has deducted over Rs 1 billion from the accounts of the airline.

FBR's move has also impacted the pilots who are mulling to register protest, a likely indication of which could be disruption of flights across the country and even for international destinations if the situation aggravates.

The employees in Pay Group 1-4 were also paid the remuneration after some delay recently and the rest of the affected employees hope to receive the salary by next week failing which the commuters can face serious trouble to move ahead of Eid al Fitr.

It merits mentioning that FBR has yet to receive Rs 400 million from the airline which has been struggling for quite a long time for being non-profitable. Pakistan State Oil company, K-Electric, fleet insurance, aircraft and engine lessors have also to receive pending payments from the airline.

The national flag carrier recently sought another Rs45 billion bailout package from the government to pay for interest costs and finance its operations.

Sources disclosed that PIA has asked for a Rs22 billion federal support to pay off interest on its loans, Rs15.6 billion in the form of additional sovereign guarantees to take more loans, and another Rs7 billion to buy an aircraft.

A meeting was also conducted recently which was attended by the Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique along with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team.

“The meeting also discussed the restructuring of PIACL in order to enhance its performance and make it compatible with international standards,” according to the ministry. The finance minister promised to support the timely execution of the Civil Aviation, PIA, and Pakistan Railways projects, the Finance Ministry stated.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UAE's top budget airline to start operations in Pakistan

07:44 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Another rowdy Indian passenger hits crew mid-air, forces flight to return to Delhi

11:47 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Ritz Carlton is opening resort in Thailand; Here are the details

06:14 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

This US state is mulling to impose $50 tourism tax; Here are the details

02:55 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Google will pay you back if booked flight gets cheaper: Here's how this new feature works

08:40 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Entry permit fee for UAE's Golden Visa updated: Here's the revised fee

06:25 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani court announces first ever decision with ChatGPT help in ...

09:16 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 11, 2023

08:20 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.15 291.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: