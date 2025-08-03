Aftershock or New Earthquake? Islamabad, Northern Pakistan feel tremors for second day

ISLAMABAD – Just 24 hours after major seismic activity, another earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Pakistan early Sunday morning.

Data shared by local authorities shows that the latest quake occurred at 12:10 AM, with its epicenter located 15 kilometers southeast of Rawat at a shallow depth of 10km. The quake was felt strongly in twin cities along with Murree, Chakwal, and others.

This quake was reported shortly after 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit region. That earlier quake, originating from the Hindukush mountain region in Afghanistan at depth of around 100km, causing tremors across multiple districts.

People remain cautious as these back-to-back earthquakes show seismic vulnerability of region. Despite the strong tremors, no casualties or major damages have been reported from either quake so far.