Another shock to public as Nepra approves hike in electricity surcharge

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved an increase Rs3.23 per unit in wake of surcharge on the electricity bills as the government scrambles to secured IMF bailout package.
Nepra Chairman Tausif H Farroqi heard the request sent by the government for increase in surcharge rate. The government sought surge in surcharge to meet expenses. The decision would put an additional burden of Rs335 billion on power consumers.
Nepra said authority had no option but to accept government’s request. At one point, Tauseef Farooqi remarked public should be provided a sigh of relief.
Nepra’s Member from Sindh Rafique Sheikh came hard on the authorities of the power division, saying the circular debt was increase speedily and increase the surcharge would not help in bringing it down.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
