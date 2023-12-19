Gold sees upward trend in Pakistan in line with international market

KARACHI – Gold prices saw an increase in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold price surged by Rs400 to close at Rs217,600.

The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs343 to settle at Rs186,557. The international price of the precious metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

On Monday, per tola gold price increased by Rs400 to settle at Rs217,200. Similarly, the price for 10-grams of gold dropped by Rs343 to close at Rs186,214 in local market.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Rupee continued to strengthen against the high-flying US Dollar in the interbank market after experiencing back-to-back gains.

During the early house of trading on Tuesday, the local unit climbed by 0.17 percent and was quoted at 282.73, with a hike of Rs0.48.