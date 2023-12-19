KP announces winter vacations 2023

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)