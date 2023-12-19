Search

Pakistan

KP announces winter vacations 2023

03:58 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
KP announces winter vacations 2023
PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced winter vacations 2023, starting from December 23.

The KP Education Department in a notification said schools and colleges in the plain areas will remain closed from December 23 to December 31.

It added that the educational institutions in the mountainous areas will remain closed for an extended period, saying the academic activities will resume in this region from February 29, 2024.

