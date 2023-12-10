Punjab CM Naqvi shares new update for schools winter vacations in Lahore 

LAHORE – Punjab government announced revised winter vacation dates for schools and colleges last month in light of worsening smog conditions in the region.

On Saturday, interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi discussed several issues including school closure, and amitted that provincial capital Lahore is facing massive smog issue as the city remained among most polluted cities across the globe.

Sharing an update on early school closures, Chief Minister said schools cannot be shut down before December 18 amid ongoing examinations in different educational institutions.

He further mentioned that efforts are being made at the administrative level to address the situation. He attributed the rise in smog to factors such as dust and traffic.

Amid the worsening situation in the region, Punjab government announced Saturday holiday in schools till the end of January. Schools and colleges were however remain open on Wednesday, and Friday in contrast to previous weeks.

Despite the government measures, Lahore remained the world’s most polluted city, recording an air quality index (AQI) level of 233.

Levels between 150-200 particularly affect individuals with asthma, lung issues, and heart problems. An AQI rating of 0-50 is considered good.