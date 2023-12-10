Search

Sports

#PAKvIND: Azan Awais, Saad Baig power Pakistan to clinical win over India in Asia Cup Under 19 clash

Web Desk
06:44 PM | 10 Dec, 2023
#PAKvIND: Azan Awais, Saad Baig power Pakistan to clinical win over India in Asia Cup Under 19 clash
Source: PCB/Twitter

DUBAI – Pakistan registered clinical victory against archrival Indian as Boys in Green chased target of 260, with Azan Awais, and skipper Saad Baig leading the charge with top performances.

The duo Azan Awais and Saad Baig put Green Shirts in commanding position in chase, and Pakistan scored 260 with 8 wickets remaining.

Azan Awais remained top scorer with exceptional 105 (130) and Saad Baig scored 68(51) not out. Shahzaib played a knock of 63 off 88 whereas Shamyl Hussain scored 8.

India's Murugan Abhishek took two wickets with figures of 55-2.

Pakistan decided to put arch-rival India in to bat as both sides locked horns in an Under-19 Asia Cup cricket match at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

Indian batters Adarsh Singh, Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas scored half-ton each as Men in Blue posted 259 for 9 against Saad Baig-led squad in the ongoing Group A match in Dubai.

Singh slammed 62 while Saharan played a knock of 60. Pakistan kept Boys in Blue kept at bay for fair period before the partnership between Adarsh and Uday boosted their side to 259.

Arafat dismissed Adarsh Singh, and Mohammad Zeeshan then caught Rudra Patel on a mere 1.

Men in Green restricted Blues within 230 runs but Sachin Dhas continued to charge against Green Shirts and took his side to a competitive 260-run target by scoring a quick 58 off 32 with two fours and three sixes.

Pakistan and India and bagged their opening match of Group A, with Pakistan leading the group currently on better net run-rate.

Pakistan vs Indian Under 19 Squads

Pakistan U19: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Mohammad Zeeshan, Mohammad Riazullah, Tayyab Arif, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Ubaid Shah

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Rudra Patel, Uday Saharan (c), Musheer Khan, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

10:30 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Pakistan take on Indian in U19 Aisa Cup today

09:41 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup finals on Sunday

07:54 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals of FIH Junior Hockey World Cup ...

08:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Sajid Khan likely to replace injury-hit Abrar for Pakistan vs ...

11:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Asian Baseball Championship: Pakistan beat Palestine in crucial match

10:51 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Mohammad Zeeshan's 6-wicket haul helps Pakistan beat Nepal in U19 ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:47 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Turkish citizens to visit islands of Greece through on-arrival visa

Horoscope

09:19 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 10, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 741.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check out today gold rates here

Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Karachi PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Islamabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Peshawar PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Quetta PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Sialkot PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Attock PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Gujranwala PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Jehlum PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Multan PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Bahawalpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Gujrat PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Nawabshah PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Chakwal PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Hyderabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Nowshehra PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Sargodha PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Faisalabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Mirpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: