Is Ayesha Omar deciding to leave Pakistan forever?

Pakistani actress and model. Ayesha Omar, is planning to settle abroad and leave her homeland forever. Citing concerns about her safety and security in Pakistan and some personal issues, the Bulbulay famed actress expressed her intentions to move abroad.

In a recent guest appearance on FHM podcast, the Habs revealed a number of reasons behind her decision – which is yet to be in effect – and shared her childhood trauma. Omar detailed that she was just three years old when one of their neighbor’s house-help tried to harass her.

The 42-year-old actress also compared security and safety of women in two of the biggest cities in Pakistan – Karachi and Lahore. Despite being an acclaimed star with millions of fans, Omar revealed that she feels unsafe in Karachi and claimed that Lahore is much safer.

“I have faced two robbery attempts in Karachi and it isn’t safe for women to walk alone there either, but Lahore is much safer than that,” the Rehbra star said.

While talking about leaving Pakistan, Omar defended her views when she attributed her comments to college life and using public transport. Harassment, as cited by the actress, serves as one of the reasons she may leave Pakistan, otherwise, it is her “favorite country” and “Hunza is the best place” for her.

But more than security it is about the Kaaf Kangana star’s personal life. Omar added that she is ready to take the next step in her life and settle down. “I am ready for marriage and be a mother now,” the Yalghaar star said, but it comes as a shocker because Omar had previously stated that she was “afraid of becoming a mother earlier” since she “did not have a good childhood” and “always wanted to adopt a child after marriage. ”Now, I want to get married and become a mother," she added.

The star shared that her mother always wanted her to “marry a Turkish or European descent man instead of a Pakistani.”

“My mother was only 30 years old when my father died, she has lived her life as a single person and faced many challenges. My mother did not want me to work in Pakistan, but I insisted a lot,” Omar said.

Omar also revealed that her brother has moved to Denmark and she plans to move there as well.

On the professional front, Omar is basking in the success of her recent film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast, Rehbra, Habs, Bisaat, and Kaaf Kangana. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.