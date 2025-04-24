Nida Yasir apologises over fake news about Anmol Baloch’s marriage

KARACHI – Renowned host and actress Nida Yasir has tendered apology for sharing fake news about Anmol Baloch’s marriage during her morning show.

Nida had left the netizens shocked when she made claims about marriage of Baloch during special Eidul Fitr transmission.

Now, she has admitted her mistake in a live programme, adding that she should have verified the information before making such a statement.

She said a showbiz personality had informally mentioned the actress’s marriage to her, and that information stuck in her mind, which she then shared during the Eid show.

In her Eid show, Nida Yasir had included Anmol Baloch among those actresses who had recently gotten married.

Singer Falak Shabir and actress Sarah Khan were also present in the show and they also congratulated various celebrity couples on their weddings.

Following this announcement, rumors began circulating about Anmol Baloch getting married secretly.

However, the actress issued a clarification on social media, denying all such rumors and clearly stating that she is not married.

Nida Yasir has now acknowledged her mistake, stating that making announcements about someone’s personal life without verification, especially regarding a woman’s marriage, is inappropriate. She added that such mistakes can later lead to unnecessary speculation and private issues.