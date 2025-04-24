NEW DELHI – Modi-led Indian government taken aggressive retaliatory actions against Pakistan after deadly attack in Pahalgam – a popular tourist spot in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where 26 people were killed by gunmen in what is said to be latest false flag operation planned by Hindutva inspired government to escalate tensions and falsely accuse Pakistan of being behind the attack.

Such False flag operations aimed at tarnishing Pakistan’s image on global stage and have been a recurrent strategy to remain popular, according to a detailed analysis of historical events. Over the years, India used such low-tactics during crucial diplomatic moments to divert attention from internal issues and gain leverage in global politics.

These operations are often accompanied by unfounded allegations against Pakistan, and even escalated tensions between the two nations and raised serious concerns about regional stability.

1971 Hijacking

One of the earliest instances occurred in January 1971 when Indian Airlines aircraft was hijacked and flown to Lahore. India immediately blamed Pakistan for the incident, leading to a ban on Pakistan’s air flights to East Pakistan.

Sikhs Killing in Kashmir 2000

In March 2000, during U.S. President Bill Clinton’s visit to India, 36 Sikhs were killed in occupied Kashmir. Initially, Pakistan was blamed for the massacre, but later investigations revealed that the attack had been orchestrated by Indian forces, with the aim of discrediting Pakistan during Clinton’s visit.

Indian Parliament attack 2001

Another major event came in December 2001, when the Indian Parliament was attacked. Without any concrete evidence, India accused Pakistan of orchestrating the attack, using the incident to mobilize its military along the border and create a war-like environment.

Samjhauta Express 2007

In February 2007, a bomb blast aboard the Samjhauta Express killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis. While Pakistan was initially blamed, evidence later pointed to Hindu extremist groups within India. The attack was seen as an attempt to derail the ongoing peace process between the two nations.

Mumbai Attacks 2008

The 2008 Mumbai attacks were immediately attributed to Pakistan, but contradictions in the investigation and the mysterious death of Hemant Karkare, the head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, later revealed deeper, unexplained motives behind the incident.

Pathankot Airbase Attack 2016

In December 2015, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan, a January 2016 attack on the Pathankot airbase was once again blamed on Pakistan, despite the lack of solid evidence. Investigations later showed that the attack was likely part of a plot to undermine the newly initiated diplomatic dialogue.

Pulwama Attack 2019

February 2019 suicide bombing in Pulwama, which killed 40 Indian paramilitary officers, also sparked an immediate blame game. India accused Pakistan within hours of the attack, just as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was preparing to visit Pakistan. However, subsequent investigations disproved India’s claims and exposed the incident as another instance of baseless propaganda.

Poonch Drama 2023

The most recent example came in January 2023, when Pakistan’s intelligence agencies uncovered a fake operation planned by India in the Poonch district of Indian-occupied Kashmir. India intended to carry out the operation on its Republic Day, aiming to falsely accuse Pakistan of terrorism.

These events form part of a troubling pattern, shows India’s use of false flag operations to falsely accuse Pakistan during important diplomatic moments. Experts believe that these actions have contributed to the deterioration of bilateral relations and have seriously threatened regional peace and security.

The systematic nature of these operations suggests that India’s actions are more than just isolated incidents. Rather, they are part of a broader strategy to defame Pakistan and manipulate international opinion in its favor, particularly when faced with internal crises or diplomatic challenges.