Child Labour in Pakistan

Written by: Mahrosh Zahid

Every child deserves a childhood, not a life of labour, while others enjoy their youth and education. All children should have the right to enjoy their childhood and receive an education. Both the Qur’an and hadiths condemn the exploitation of children and warn of severe consequences for those who force them into labour. We must also take action to stop this injustice. As the Qur’an states: ‘Do not kill your children for fear of poverty. We provide for them.’

Child labour is mainly driven by parents who force their children to work. In Pakistan, children can

often be seen begging at traffic signals or markets due to parental pressure. This deprives them of a chance for a better future. In rural areas, where schools are often far away, parents are unable to provide their children with an education. Not only do they keep them away from education, but they also think making them work is a better choice than sitting idly.

Many also follow societal norms and make their children work. Even orphanages, which claim to provide proper care, exploit children by having them work or sending them out to work. Despite past government initiatives, no significant progress has been made to stop child labour, and the government has failed to take sufficient action. As stated in the Qur’an: “Each of you is a shepherd, and each of you is responsible for his flock. The ruler is a shepherd of the people and is responsible for his flock.”

To tackle child labour, we should build affordable schools in rural areas to reduce the need for children to work. Islam encourages giving zakat to support free education for those in need, as it teaches, “Righteousness is in those who give their wealth to the needy, orphans, and travellers.” Molvi should also raise awareness about the harm of child labour. The government must enforce strict laws against child labour, imposing heavy fines on violators. These actions are simple to implement and could make a significant difference in the future.