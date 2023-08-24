Uğur Güneş to play Selahaddin Eyyubi in Pak-Turk series

Lahore: Akli Films and Ansari Shah Films of Pakistan proudly present their latest opus, the monumental series 'Selahadin Eyyubi.' A harmonious fusion of Pakistani and Turkish craftsmanship, this series is poised to redefine historical storytelling. At the heart of this revelation stands the announcement of Turkish luminary Uğur Güneş as the torchbearer for the iconic role of Selahadin Eyyubi, the revered warrior king and progenitor of the Eyyubi dynasty.

Uğur Güneş, renowned for his charismatic performances across Turkish television dramas, has been chosen to embody the legendary Sultan. Güneş's commendable accomplishments, including his portrayal of Tugtekin Bey in 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul,' have garnered critical acclaim and fetched him accolades such as the Best Actor of the Year Award from the Ankara Ministry of Youth.

'Selahadin Eyyubi' also assembles a stellar creative ensemble from Pakistan, with esteemed actors Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed leading the charge. This collective effort underscores the cross-cultural exchange of prowess and creativity, enlivened by the involvement of Dr. Kashif Ansari and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah. The project aspires not only to craft a riveting cinematic voyage but also to strengthen the ever-evolving camaraderie between Pakistan and Turkey.

This epic saga will plunge into the annals of Sultan Eyyubi's life, resonating with his unyielding leadership, gallantry, and historical contributions. While the series unearths the chapters of his legacy, it simultaneously reaffirms the enduring camaraderie and partnership shared between Pakistan and Turkey. This endeavour underscores the mutual respect and admiration these two nations hold for each other.

“We are elated to embark on this artistic odyssey that pays homage to our shared heritage and artistic brilliance," commented Adnan Siddiqui, an integral part of the venture. "Through 'Salahuddin,' we aspire to immortalize the essence of a legendary figure while cementing our nations' ties."

Saeed mirrored this sentiment, affirming, "Uğur Güneş's depiction of Salahuddin Ayyubi will undoubtedly infuse new dimensions into the character's persona. This collaboration stands as a testament to the unbreakable bond we share."