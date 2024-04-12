Malaysia's beauty queen, 24, loses title after her dance video goes viral

A Malaysian beauty queen lost her title after facing criticism for a video showing her dancing provocatively with male dancers during a holiday in Thailand.

Viru Nikah Terinsip, a 24-year-old who previously won an award representing a mythical spirit of kindness and wisdom, apologized publicly for the video and offered to return her title. The Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) withdrew her Unduk Ngadau Johor title, stating that her actions would not have been an issue if she were an ordinary person.

President Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan explained that the incident occurred during a private holiday with her family, suggesting that people can sometimes act impulsively while on vacation. He emphasized that the association didn't want unnecessary attention drawn to them.

Ms. Terinsip expressed her desire to return the title voluntarily, emphasizing that titles aren't everything and acknowledging her imperfections. She thanked the public for their support and urged everyone to move on from the controversy, asking that her family and friends not be targeted.

President Kitingan hoped she would accept the decision gracefully and learn from the experience, cautioning all Unduk Ngadaus against similar mistakes in the future.

The Unduk Ngadau Johor title is part of a pageant event held during the annual harvest festival in Sabah, northern Borneo, honoring the spirit of Huminodun, a mythical figure symbolizing kindness and wisdom.

Ms. Terinsip is known for her online presence, with a substantial following on YouTube and TikTok.

