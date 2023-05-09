Here's how Pakistanis react to Imran Khan's arrest

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been detained by paramilitary forces during a court appearance in the federal capital over corruption allegations.

Clips shared by Imran Khan’s official page show PTI chief being escorted to a Rangers vehicle.

Khan’s close aide Fawad Chaudhry and other leaders first shared the development, saying Islamabad High Court complex has been “occupied” by the Pakistani Rangers paramilitary and that lawyers were being subjected to torture.

Soon after his arrest, 'Imran Khan', 'Enough is Enough' and 'Behind You Skipper' appeared in the trending section where thousands shared tweets in the wake of the sudden arrest.

Here are some of the reactions after the arrest of the populist leader.

