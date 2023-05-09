Here's how Pakistanis react to Imran Khan's arrest

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been detained by paramilitary forces during a court appearance in the federal capital over corruption allegations.
Clips shared by Imran Khan’s official page show PTI chief being escorted to a Rangers vehicle.
Khan’s close aide Fawad Chaudhry and other leaders first shared the development, saying Islamabad High Court complex has been “occupied” by the Pakistani Rangers paramilitary and that lawyers were being subjected to torture.
Soon after his arrest, 'Imran Khan', 'Enough is Enough' and 'Behind You Skipper' appeared in the trending section where thousands shared tweets in the wake of the sudden arrest.
Here are some of the reactions after the arrest of the populist leader.
Black Day in Pakistan.— Hina Abbasi (@illusionisthina) May 9, 2023
Rangers abducted PTI Chairman & Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, these are the visuals .
pic.twitter.com/iQsoh8Lfka
Mr Khan has been arrested for maligning the defenders of our country. No one will be allowed to attack the army. Long Live Pak Army.— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) May 9, 2023
Khan very well knew he was going to be arrested today. These things are well coordinated before, just like what kind of bed he wants, AC's temperature, window directions, whose going to arrest him etc. He gave a controversial statement before just to malaigin Pak Army some more. https://t.co/0fv43K3lKX— Raza Hassan (@RazaSHassan) May 9, 2023
Look at how calm he is even in this situation; so inspiring 🔥♥️. #BehindYouSkipper #imranKhanPTI #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/QKLhQ6Fw0D— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) May 9, 2023
One day after a very public & intense verbal spat with mil-establishment IK has been arrested by Rangers. pic.twitter.com/jwimxgK1r1— Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) May 9, 2023
#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن— 🅲🅷 🅰Ñ🅰🆁🅸✖️ (@AnxariMiyhi) May 9, 2023
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" pic.twitter.com/SQi3VkoSin
شاباش پاکستانیو— Rubab Hayat (@shuglisam) May 9, 2023
عوام سڑکوں پر نکلنا شروع
عمران خان کی گرفتاری کے بعد سری نگر ہائی وے بلاک کر دی گئی
پورا اسلام آباد بند رہنا چاہئیے رہائی تک
اس نے آپ لوگوں کے لیے گولیاں کھائی
ہر عدالت میں گیا پھر بھی یہ سلوک
آج آپکو اس کے لیے نکلنا ہے۔ #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن… pic.twitter.com/tZHqlCeVkI
People on the streets now!!!#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/12VDpO0rCl— PTI Islamabad (@PTIOfficialISB) May 9, 2023
See how these begharats are pushing Imran Khan who is injured. Black day and democracy is officially suspended. pic.twitter.com/jUxkCIPAgv— Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) May 9, 2023
Imran Khan in Islamabad High court diary branch before arrest #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/p0aokSufZU— Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) May 9, 2023
State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him. pic.twitter.com/3CJOVO2nFJ— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 9, 2023
