Why and who arrested Imran Khan?

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers from premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, Islamabad police issued a statement quoting Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan as saying that Imran had been arrested in relation to the case which alleges that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising Rs50 billion.

عمران خان کو قادر ٹرسٹ کیس میں گرفتار کیاگیا ہے۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ۔ حالات معمول کے مطابق ہیں ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد دفعہ 144 نافذ العمل ہے خلاف ورزی کی صورت میں کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی ۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 9, 2023

The police chief also said Section 144 had been imposed in the city and action would be taken against violators.

Who is Imran Khan?

Imran Khan is a Pakistani politician and former cricket captain who served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022. He was ousted from the PM office last year through a vote of no-confidence. He is also Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which was founded in 1996.

Why was Imran Khan arrested?

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices. “The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said, clarifying that Imran was not tortured during the arrest.

نوٹسز کے باوجود عمران پیش نہیں ہوئے، قومی خزانے کو نقصان پہنچانے پر نیب کی جانب سے گرفتاری کی گئی ہے۔ ان پر کسی قسم کا کوئی تشدد نہیں کیا گیا۔ — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) May 9, 2023

What case was Imran Khan arrested in?

The former prime minister was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. Rangers personnel driving a black Vigo took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi.

Where was Imran Khan arrested from?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) — who were acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrants.

Who arrested Imran Khan?

Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers personnel at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Later, he was transferred to NAB Rawalpindi office for further interrogation.