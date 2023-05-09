IHC chief justice takes notice of Imran Khan’s arrest

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken notice of arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the court’s premises.

Earlier in the day, the former prime minister was taken into custody by Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case as the National Accountability Bureau has issued his arrest warrants on May 1, reports said.

Videos shared on Twitter show Rangers troops attempting to enter a room of the high court where Khan was present for biometric verification in two cases registered against him. In another video, the paramilitary troops can be seen taking him towards a double cabin vehicle.

Video of Imran Khan’s arrest. pic.twitter.com/UOGSDEDs2K — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023

One of the video shows, a rangers official breaking the glass window of the room where the PTI chief was present.

State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him. pic.twitter.com/3CJOVO2nFJ — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 9, 2023

The vandalism prompted the IHC chief justice to take notice as he has directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes.

Justice Farooq said that he was showing “restraint” and warned of summoning the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief failed to show up.

He also sought details of the case in which the former premier had been arrested.