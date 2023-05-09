List of roads blocked by PTI protesters in Lahore after Imran Khan’s arrest

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters are holding protests in difference cities across the country, including Lahore, after former prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged corrupt practices during his tenure in the office.

A heavy contingent of paramilitary forces arrested the PTI Chairman from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

NAB has confirmed the development, stating that Khan had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1, it said.

Following his arrest, the PTI is asking the party supporters to take to the streets against what it calls an illegitimate arrest.

لاہور کے ورکرز اور سپورٹرز فوری طور پر لبرٹی

پہنچیں #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/NIDRp3sLa6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Reacting to the call, a number of PTI protesters have blocked major roads in the Punjab capital, which has turn into a traffic quagmire.

احتجاجی مظاہروں کے باعث ذیل سڑکیں بھی ٹریفک کے لیے بند ہیں۔

آئی جی چوک کینال مال پل کی طرف

مغل پورہ مال پل کی طرف

دھرم پورہ کینال پل کینال مال پل کی طرف

سندرداس چوک ٹھنڈی سڑک کی طرف

مزید اپ ڈیٹس کے لیے 15 پر کال کریں یا اپنے موبائل پر RASTA APP ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں۔ https://t.co/fAv3ouyLWN — City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) May 9, 2023

According to City Traffic Police Lahore, Canal Road, Liberty Chowk, GPO Chowk, Akbar Chowk, Mall Road bridge, Mughapura, Dharampur, Sundardas road and others are closed due to protests.