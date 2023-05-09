List of roads blocked by PTI protesters in Lahore after Imran Khan’s arrest

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters are holding protests in difference cities across the country, including Lahore, after former prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged corrupt practices during his tenure in the office.
A heavy contingent of paramilitary forces arrested the PTI Chairman from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.
NAB has confirmed the development, stating that Khan had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1, it said.
Following his arrest, the PTI is asking the party supporters to take to the streets against what it calls an illegitimate arrest.
لاہور کے ورکرز اور سپورٹرز فوری طور پر لبرٹی— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023
پہنچیں #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/NIDRp3sLa6
Reacting to the call, a number of PTI protesters have blocked major roads in the Punjab capital, which has turn into a traffic quagmire.
احتجاجی مظاہروں کے باعث ذیل سڑکیں بھی ٹریفک کے لیے بند ہیں۔— City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) May 9, 2023
آئی جی چوک کینال مال پل کی طرف
مغل پورہ مال پل کی طرف
دھرم پورہ کینال پل کینال مال پل کی طرف
سندرداس چوک ٹھنڈی سڑک کی طرف
مزید اپ ڈیٹس کے لیے 15 پر کال کریں یا اپنے موبائل پر RASTA APP ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں۔ https://t.co/fAv3ouyLWN
According to City Traffic Police Lahore, Canal Road, Liberty Chowk, GPO Chowk, Akbar Chowk, Mall Road bridge, Mughapura, Dharampur, Sundardas road and others are closed due to protests.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.8
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
