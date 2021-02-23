PM Imran’s plane to ‘use Indian airspace’ for travel to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD – New Delhi has accepted Islamabad’s request to let Prime Minister Imran Khan’s airplane use Indian airspace to travel Sri Lanka.

Pakistan had requested for use of Indian air space, for which New Delhi granted permission. As per the protocol, heads of state or governments pass through the air space of other countries, the country is informed and due permission is taken.

The authorities of the two countries set the formalities for using the airspace.

Prime Minister is leaving for Sri Lanka on the maiden visit on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart. According to the schedule, the premier will reach Bandaranaike International Airport at 4 pm today.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has expressed his gratitude to his Sri Lankan counterpart @PresRajapaksa for his invitation. Prime Minister Imran Khan is optimistic that his visit to Sri Lanka will further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Pakistan???????? and Sri Lanka???????? pic.twitter.com/8V1iZG1cIG — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 20, 2021

Sri Lankan PM and top authorities will welcome Imran Khan after which he will meet the top leadership on the first day of his tour.

Khan will also participate in a joint trade and investment conference aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. Different MoUs will be signed to enhance bilateral cooperation between two countries.