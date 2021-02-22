PM Imran embarks on 2-day maiden visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Sri Lanka on two-day official visit , starting tomorrow (Tuesday).

The premier will meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who  has invited Khan to the island.

Earlier on February 20, Khan thanked the Sri Lankan counterpart for the invitation.

A high-level delegation, including cabinet members and senior officials, will accompany the PM for delegation-level talks, including bilateral cooperation, trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science & technology, defense, and culture tourism.

Regional and international issues will also be discussed during the meetings. According to sources, MoUs will be signed between two countries to boost bilateral cooperation. The premier will also take part in a joint Trade and Investment Conference.

