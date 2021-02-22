PM Imran embarks on 2-day maiden visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Sri Lanka on two-day official visit , starting tomorrow (Tuesday).

The premier will meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has invited Khan to the island.

Earlier on February 20, Khan thanked the Sri Lankan counterpart for the invitation.

Thank you for your invitation Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa. Looking forward to my visit to ???????? to further strengthen the friendship & cooperation between our two countries????????-????????. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 20, 2021

A high-level delegation, including cabinet members and senior officials, will accompany the PM for delegation-level talks, including bilateral cooperation, trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science & technology, defense, and culture tourism.

Regional and international issues will also be discussed during the meetings. According to sources, MoUs will be signed between two countries to boost bilateral cooperation. The premier will also take part in a joint Trade and Investment Conference.