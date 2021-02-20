Arabian Monsoon 2021 – Pakistan Navy conducts joint drills with Russian, Sri Lankan forces (VIDEO)
03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has conducted joint exercises with Russian and Sri Lankan naval forces at the culmination of 'Aman-21' drills.

“PN Ships ALAMGIR & ASLAT conducted bilateral Ex ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 with ships of Russian Federation Navy ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH & DMITRIY ROGACHOV in NAS. PNS ZULFIQUAR also conducted bilateral Ex LION STAR-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship GAJABAHU,” said a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy in a series of tweets.

Fixed and rotary wing aircraft of PN Aviation and PAF fighters also participated in the bilateral drills, held in the north Arabian Sea.

The exercise included anti-surface, anti-air warfare, manoeuvring and communication serials to further enhance cooperation and interoperability with navies of Russian Federation & Sri Lanka, the spokesman added.

Bilateral exercises with naval forces of different countries are an expression of Pakistan Navy's commitment to promote and balance a safe maritime environment in the region.

Up to 45 countries participated in the Aman-21 multinational naval exercise with their naval warships, aircraft, special operation forces and a large number of observers.

