Arabian Monsoon 2021 – Pakistan Navy conducts joint drills with Russian, Sri Lankan forces (VIDEO)
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has conducted joint exercises with Russian and Sri Lankan naval forces at the culmination of 'Aman-21' drills.
“PN Ships ALAMGIR & ASLAT conducted bilateral Ex ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 with ships of Russian Federation Navy ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH & DMITRIY ROGACHOV in NAS. PNS ZULFIQUAR also conducted bilateral Ex LION STAR-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship GAJABAHU,” said a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy in a series of tweets.
Upon culmination of Ex AMAN-21, PN Ships ALAMGIR & ASLAT conducted bilateral Ex ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 with ships of Russian Federation Navy ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH & DMITRIY ROGACHOV in NAS. PNS ZULFIQUAR also conducted bilateral Ex LION STAR-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship GAJABAHU
Fixed and rotary wing aircraft of PN Aviation and PAF fighters also participated in the bilateral drills, held in the north Arabian Sea.
The exercise included anti-surface, anti-air warfare, manoeuvring and communication serials to further enhance cooperation and interoperability with navies of Russian Federation & Sri Lanka, the spokesman added.
Bilateral exercises with naval forces of different countries are an expression of Pakistan Navy's commitment to promote and balance a safe maritime environment in the region.
Up to 45 countries participated in the Aman-21 multinational naval exercise with their naval warships, aircraft, special operation forces and a large number of observers.
