10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Navy’s multinational AMAN-21 exercise concludes
KARACHI - Pakistan Navy’s multinational exercise AMAN-21 culminated in North Arabian Sea with conduct of International Fleet Review followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising PN and foreign warships.

President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi graced occasion as Chief Guest, a press release said.

President thanked participating navies, who despite COVID-19 pandemic displayed commitment to collaborative maritime security.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi thanked President for gracing the event. He also assured that PN will continue to play active role for peace and security in the region.

During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, up to 45 countries participated in the exercise with their naval warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, senior military officers, Defence and Naval Attaches from various countries also witnessed the event.

