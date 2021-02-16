Pakistan Navy’s multinational AMAN-21 exercise concludes
Share
KARACHI - Pakistan Navy’s multinational exercise AMAN-21 culminated in North Arabian Sea with conduct of International Fleet Review followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising PN and foreign warships.
President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi graced occasion as Chief Guest, a press release said.
President thanked participating navies, who despite COVID-19 pandemic displayed commitment to collaborative maritime security.
#PakNavy Multinational Ex AMAN-21 culminated in North Arabian Sea with conduct of Intl Fleet Review followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising PN & foreign warships. President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi graced occasion as Chief Guest.(1/4) pic.twitter.com/UsepQETUUz— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) February 16, 2021
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi thanked President for gracing the event. He also assured that PN will continue to play active role for peace and security in the region.
During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, up to 45 countries participated in the exercise with their naval warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers
Ambassadors, High Commissioners, senior military officers, Defence and Naval Attaches from various countries also witnessed the event.
- PPP wins by-elections on two Sindh Assembly's seats: unofficial ...11:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Navy’s multinational AMAN-21 exercise concludes10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan's parliament questions Twitter's regional head for silencing ...10:26 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- ‘$500 million in 5 months’ – PM Imran hails overseas ...09:52 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Netizens disappointed as Shaan, Ali Zafar dance outside Wazir Khan ...08:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- PSL 2021 – Peshawar Zalmi re-appoints Mahira Khan as brand ...04:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with family03:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sandeep Nahar commits suicide02:44 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021