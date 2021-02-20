PM Imran will visit Sri Lanka next week, confirms FO

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on coming Tuesday on the invitation of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, the country’s Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday.

The Pakistani premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials on his first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming office.

The PM’s program includes meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Besides bilateral matters, views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues.

During the visit, the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will be also announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

PM Imran will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations since 1948. The two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues. Both sides also work closely at the international and regional fora including the United Nations and SAARC.

PM Imran’s visit would help further strengthen the Pakistan-Sri Lanka relationship and enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sri Lanka has cancelled the premier's scheduled address to the country’s Parliament due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sri Lankan publication Daily Express cited senior government officials as giving “COVID-19 constraints” as the reason for the decision.