Rajapaksa thanks PM Imran for 'warm wishes' on Sri Lanka polls victory

COLOMBO – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his phone call to congratulate him on victory in the recently held elections.

In a tweet, Rajapaksa said he is looking forward to mutual high-level visits between the two countries to strengthen their friendly bilateral ties.

Many thanks to Pakistan Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for your phone call and warm wishes. I look forward to mutual high-level visits between our countries to strengthen our friendly bilateral ties. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) August 8, 2020

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Imran had telephoned Rajapaksa and congratulated him on his resounding victory in general elections on August 5 and hoped that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would be further strengthened during his new term as prime minister.