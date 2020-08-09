Rajapaksa thanks PM Imran for 'warm wishes' on Sri Lanka polls victory
12:54 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
Rajapaksa thanks PM Imran for 'warm wishes' on Sri Lanka polls victory
COLOMBO – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his phone call to congratulate him on victory in the recently held elections.

In a tweet, Rajapaksa said he is looking forward to mutual high-level visits between the two countries to strengthen their friendly bilateral ties.

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Imran had telephoned Rajapaksa and congratulated him on his resounding victory in general elections on August 5 and hoped that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would be further strengthened during his new term as prime minister.

