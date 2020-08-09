Rajapaksa thanks PM Imran for 'warm wishes' on Sri Lanka polls victory
Share
COLOMBO – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his phone call to congratulate him on victory in the recently held elections.
In a tweet, Rajapaksa said he is looking forward to mutual high-level visits between the two countries to strengthen their friendly bilateral ties.
Many thanks to Pakistan Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for your phone call and warm wishes. I look forward to mutual high-level visits between our countries to strengthen our friendly bilateral ties.— Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) August 8, 2020
Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Imran had telephoned Rajapaksa and congratulated him on his resounding victory in general elections on August 5 and hoped that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would be further strengthened during his new term as prime minister.
- Afghan refugees voluntary repatriation restart today09:55 AM | 10 Aug, 2020
-
- Two Lebanese ministers resign over deadly blast, protests in Beirut11:51 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
-
-
-
- Saba Qamar & Bilal Saeed respond to criticism over shooting in Wazir ...06:39 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
- Why Cameron Diaz quit Hollywood06:38 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020