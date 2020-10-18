PM Imran pays tribute to Azeri forces on Independence Day
04:10 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
PM Imran pays tribute to Azeri forces on Independence Day
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended wishes to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri people on the country's Independence Day.

"We pay tribute to Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity," said the PM, referring to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

PM tweeted "Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per UN Security Council resolutions,".

A day earlier, the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan said they will declare a “humanitarian truce” from midnight, a second attempt of both sides to declare a ceasefire.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating the deal, 11 hours after agreeing to cease down in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pakistan foreign spokesperson on Sunday said “We welcome the humanitarian truce agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia to prevent a further humanitarian crisis. This is s a positive development for peace and stability. We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured completely,"

In a statement, the Foreign Office had asked the leadership of Armenia to halt its "irresponsible propaganda" and reiterated support for Azerbaijan's right to self-defence.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan had rejected a claim by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Pakistani Special Forces were reportedly fighting alongside the Azerbaijani army as "baseless and unwarranted".

Armenian attack leaves 12 Azerbaijani civilians dead in Ganja

