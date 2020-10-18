Pakistan welcomes truce between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Associated Press of Pakistan
06:43 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Pakistan welcomes truce between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the truce agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia to prevent a further humanitarian crisis.

“This is s a positive development for peace and stability. We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured completely,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response queries from media person regarding the truce of October 18.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan believed that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories.

“Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in line with the several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif’s summons posted in local ...
11:19 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Sikhs from India to visit Pakistan for Baba Guru ...
10:44 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Roof collapse kills 5 of a family near Okara, 3 ...
10:14 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
No one will be allowed to oppose Pakistan Army: ...
09:53 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Honour Killing: Women, daughter murdered in ...
09:27 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Captain (r) Safdar arrested from hotel in Karachi
08:40 AM | 19 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali T gifts his wife a brand new car
11:27 AM | 19 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr