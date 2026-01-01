Lahore Weather Update: Showers expected in Punjab capital amid new cold wave

LAHORE – Punjab residents are stunned by cold weather as mercury plummeted to 8°C, with the start of New Year. As masses are enjoying cold weather, Met Office predicted slight showers in the metropolis.

As per the weather advisory, isolated moderate to heavy rain wind-thunderstorm may occur in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Narowal.

Lahore Weather

Meanwhile, Murree, Galiyat, and nearby hilly areas can expect intermittent rain mixed with snowfall, adding to the winter chill. Other districts of Punjab are likely to experience cold and dry conditions, while fog is expected to blanket the plains, reducing visibility.

Temperature stays around 14°C with cloudy skies. The humidity stands at 85%, with a dew point of 11°C. Winds are blowing ESE at 8 km per hour, gusting up to 9 km/h, while cloud cover remains at 94%. Visibility is limited to 0.4 km due to fog, and the cloud ceiling is reported at 500 meters.

UV index remains low at 0.9, making it safe for brief outdoor activities. Residents are advised to dress warmly, drive cautiously in foggy areas, and stay updated on weather warnings, especially in hilly regions where snowfall may affect travel.