‘Mutra Visarjan’: Mithun Chakraborty’s bizarre ‘Pee Threat’ to Pakistan goes viral

KOLKATA – Amid escalation of war rhetoric, Indian ruling party BJP leader and Bollywood seasoned star Mithun Chakraborty made hilarious and ridiculous threat at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a sarcastic “pee dam” comment.

Speaking to the media in Kolkata, Mithun first warned that “one BrahMos missile after another” could be launched if provocative statements from Pakistan continued. He then added a bizarre suggestion: “We could build a dam where 1.4 billion people pee, then open it and cause a tsunami.”

The Kashmir Files star said the comment was directed solely at Bilawal and not Pakistan’s public.

Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto earlier said Pakistan could face India in war and reclaim “six rivers” if provoked, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Indus River plans a direct threat to Pakistan’s water security.

The verbal clash comes after India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in April, with Home Minister Amit Shah vowing it will “never be restored.”