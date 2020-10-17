Armenian attack leaves 12 Azerbaijani civilians dead in Ganja

Web Desk
01:10 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Armenian attack leaves 12 Azerbaijani civilians dead in Ganja
Armenian attack leaves 12 Azerbaijani civilians dead in Ganja
Armenian attack leaves 12 Azerbaijani civilians dead in Ganja
Armenian attack leaves 12 Azerbaijani civilians dead in Ganja
Armenian attack leaves 12 Azerbaijani civilians dead in Ganja
Armenian attack leaves 12 Azerbaijani civilians dead in Ganja
Share

BAKU – Azerbaijan and Armenia conflict escalated after 12 people were killed when the Armenian military fired missiles at Ganja. More than 40 civilians injured as well, said the General Prosecutors of Azerbaijan on Saturday.

“Civilians are continued to be saved from the debris of destruction by emergency services,” Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said on Twitter.

Condemning the civilian's causalities, Hajivev added "Treacherous and cruel missile attack of Armenia against civilians in Ganja is a sign of weakness and desperation of Armenia's political-military leadership in the face of its defeat on the battleground,”

He said that initials reports pointed out the destruction of around 20 houses occurred due to missiles attack.

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said missiles fired at Ganja were initially identified as SCUD/Elbrus Operative-Tactical Ballistic Missile. 

Earlier Armenian army also launched missile attacks on Mingachevir.

Azerbaijani air defense destroyed Armenian missiles launched at that city, the General Prosecutors of Azerbaijan said in a statement that indicated the hydroelectric power plant in Mingachevir was targeted by the Armenian army at midnight.

More From This Category
UN lifts decade-long arms embargo on Iran
12:13 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
US analyst all praise for Pakistan's handling of ...
11:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
LIVE: Maryam, Bilawal and Maulana take the stage ...
09:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Afghanistan’s Hekmatyar arrives in Islamabad ...
09:16 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab to win ...
11:58 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Saudi Arabia reopens Makkah’s Grand Mosque for ...
08:02 PM | 18 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘You’ season 3 – Netflix reveals two new cast members
03:51 PM | 18 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr