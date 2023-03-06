Search

At least 9 Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred, over dozen injured in Bolan’s suicide blast

Web Desk 10:51 AM | 6 Mar, 2023
At least 9 Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred, over dozen injured in Bolan's suicide blast
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – A suicide bomber struck a security forces convoy in the country’s southwestern region, killing at least 9 personnel and wounding over a dozen more, officials said.

There was fear the death toll could rise, as some of the injured were rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, security forces and rescue personnel rushed to the site while the area has been cordoned off and further proceedings are underway.

More to follow…

Forex

KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.

Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.

The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Karachi PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Islamabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Peshawar PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Quetta PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Sialkot PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Attock PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Gujranwala PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Jehlum PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Multan PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Bahawalpur PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Gujrat PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Nawabshah PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Chakwal PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Hyderabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Nowshehra PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Sargodha PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Faisalabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Mirpur PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230

