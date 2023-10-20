May 9 is darkest day of Pakistan's history, says Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that May 9 was the darkest day of Pakistan's history and it should be condemned in strongest words.

Talking to the host on a Samaa TV show, Sheikh Rashid said he wanted general amnesty for all people linked to the May 9 violence. He said the Pakistan Army and General Asim Munir should pardon all ordinary citizens for what they did on May 9, but they should deal with the planners of the May 9 riots under the army law.

More To Follow...