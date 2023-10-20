  

Momina Mustehsan gets dragged for taking a 'cowardly' stance on Israel-Palestine conflict

Maheen Khawaja
11:04 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
As the Israeli military offensive in Gaza reaches its fourteenth day, there have been significant developments aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Notably, Egypt has approved the use of its border crossing to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. This decision follows a tragic Israeli airstrike on a Gaza hospital, which resulted in loss of 471 lives, according to Palestinian health authorities.

In response to these grim events, mass anti-Israel demonstrations have erupted worldwide, as people from various corners of the globe unite to demand an immediate ceasefire.

The ongoing crisis has drawn the attention of global celebrities, who have been sharing their perspectives. Pakistani artists too have made their voices heard. Among them, renowned singer and songwriter Momina Mustehsan used her platform to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis, but her comments triggered a controversy.

She showed empathy with both her Jewish friends mourning innocent lives lost and the Muslim and Christian communities in Palestine who have endured the loss of countless lives over the years. She questioned the justification for the collective punishment of a besieged and oppressed community, emphasizing that it goes against the principles of humanity.

However, Mustehsan faced backlash from some netizens who accused her of taking a "cowardly" stance to safeguard her international image. They argued that her statement did not effectively raise awareness about the situation in Gaza and criticized her for seemingly supporting one side over the other.

Comparisons were drawn with other celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Huda Kattan, who have taken a more unequivocal stand in support of Palestine despite facing greater potential threats.

https://x.com/JazbaJunoon22/status/1714753065440714764?s=20

https://x.com/formerfunny/status/1714870237257199978?s=20

https://x.com/rabiamush/status/1715005635937632565?s=20

https://x.com/fhatesall/status/1715007653112369183?s=20

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

