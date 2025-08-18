Schools reopen for Matric, O-A level students in Punjab; Junior classes to start from Sept. 1

LAHORE – All public and private schools resumed classes for Matric, Inter, O Level, and A Level students on Monday after summer holidays, though attendance on the first day remains below par.

Students of Matriculation, and O/A Level students returned to classrooms after a prolonged break, while Classes 1-8 are slated to start from September 1, 2025.

Punjab Education Minister Sikandar Hayat earlier announced extending the summer break until September, but later reversed the decision. Schools for senior grades were directed to reopen on August 18.

He explained that the changes were made after consultations with experts, who warned that prolonged holidays could negatively affect the academic calendar of senior classes.

Summer vacations were extended this year amid in light of safety precautions for students amid hot and muggy weather.