Lahore man fakes robbery after losing Father’s Hajj Funds in Online Trading

LAHORE – Young Pakistanis are falling prey to high-risk online trading schemes, risking life savings and even family funds, and all of this to crack the hard nut. Things went south for another Pakistani who faked a robbery incident but got busted.

A man identified as Obaidullah staged fake robbery after losing Rs15Lac in online trading, police said. Gulberg SHO Taimoor Abbas Khan said the suspect dialed police helpline, claiming that armed assailants snatched his car along with the money and fled the scene.

FIR said Obaidullah’s brothers, Umar and Abdullah, sent funds for their father’s pilgrimage. However, Obaidullah reportedly lost money in online trading and attempted to cover it up by stagging the drama.

Lahore Police Sub-Inspector Saad Iftikhar registered a case against Obaidullah, arresting him while further investigation is underway.

Authorities urged citizens to remain cautious with online investments and report any suspicious activities promptly.