Massive Call Center Scam busted at ex-FESCO Chief’s residence in Faisalabad

LAHORE – Pakistani authorities continue to tighten the noose around those operating scam call centre and National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) busted multi-billion rupee online financial fraud network operating out of Faisalabad.

Around 150 people were nabbed in the operation, including some foreign nationals. According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the raid was conducted at residence of a former chairman of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO). Officials said the house was converted into an illegal call center, where scammers were targeting the public with fake investment schemes.

The suspects were allegedly running a Ponzi scheme, luring victims with promises of high returns in exchange for their investments. The scheme defrauded citizens out of billions of rupees.

Among those arrested were 131 men and 18 women, involved in various types of financial crimes and digital deception.

“The call center was used to mislead and rob people under the guise of profitable online investments,” officials said, adding that operation was part of NCCIA’s ongoing crackdown against cyber-enabled financial crimes.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are working to trace the full extent of the scam, including financial recovery and identifying other accomplices.

NCCIA urged citizens to remain cautious of too-good-to-be-true investment offers and to report suspicious online activities to the relevant authorities.