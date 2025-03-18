Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

How Chinese-owned Call Center in F-11 Islamabad scammed Pakistanis; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence officials uncovered scam network in capital city of Islamabad, where over two dozen people were nabbed.

The operation, carried out by the FIA’s cybercrime cell, uncovered new and sophisticated scam targeting Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals alike.

This scam is not like other Outbound campaigns where agents try to push you to get card details and all. In this fraud, criminals involved are running a multi-layered scheme targeting both local and international victims through various methods.

A Reddit user unmasked the call center’s operations span across multiple countries, including Cambodia, Thailand, and Dubai, where separate chains of scammers operate on foreign markets.

The scam started with messages sent via WhatsApp offering individuals a chance to make easy money by working online, claiming they can earn up to five thousand a day. The tasks they assign are diverse, such as rating businesses on Google or claiming to be an online agency helping e-commerce sellers. After completing the task, victims are asked to provide account details, such as Easypaisa or SadaPay numbers, to receive their supposed payment.

Victims receive small payments, which lures them into a false sense of security. The scammers then move the conversation to Telegram, where they introduce themselves as representatives of a larger, more lucrative business. They convince victims to invest a small amount, typically Rs1,000-2,000, with promises of higher earnings.

After this, the perpetrators increase their demands for larger sums of money, claiming the victim must reach a certain investment target before they can withdraw their earnings.

Once the victims deposit substantial amounts, the scammers block them, disappearing with their money. Authorities have warned the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent schemes.

FIA Cyber Crime Wing raids call center in lslamabad’s F-11, 24 arrested

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

