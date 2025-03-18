Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pak PM Shehbaz heads to Saudi Arabia for key talks with Crown Prince MBS

Pak Pm Shehbaz Heads To Saudi Arabia For Key Talks With Crown Prince Mbs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on official visit to Saudi Arabia for key talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and other top officials.

The premier’s upcoming visit will be from March 19 to March 22, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said as focus of discussions will be on a range of critical issues, including ongoing situation in Gaza, regional developments, and broader Middle Eastern affairs.

Strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing economic cooperation will also be at the forefront of talks, with a particular emphasis on increasing investment opportunities between the two nations.

PM Sharif will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other key federal ministers throughout the visit. This visit comes after a series of high-level meetings between the two leaders, including a meeting in Riyadh in October of the previous year, where discussions centered around trade and investment cooperation.

This visit is also expected to pave way for enhanced collaboration and a deeper partnership between the two countries in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia extends $3 billion debt rollover for Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 18 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search