Pak Pm Shehbaz Heads To Saudi Arabia For Key Talks With Crown Prince Mbs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on official visit to Saudi Arabia for key talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and other top officials.

The premier’s upcoming visit will be from March 19 to March 22, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said as focus of discussions will be on a range of critical issues, including ongoing situation in Gaza, regional developments, and broader Middle Eastern affairs.

Strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing economic cooperation will also be at the forefront of talks, with a particular emphasis on increasing investment opportunities between the two nations.

PM Sharif will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other key federal ministers throughout the visit. This visit comes after a series of high-level meetings between the two leaders, including a meeting in Riyadh in October of the previous year, where discussions centered around trade and investment cooperation.

This visit is also expected to pave way for enhanced collaboration and a deeper partnership between the two countries in the coming years.