Son of MQM’s MNA Rana Ansar dies in Karachi road accident

KARACHI – The 23-year-old son of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Rana Ansar was killed in a road accident in southern port city of Karachi.

Police said the accident took place in Clifton area of the Karachi, leaving Shahzaib Naqvi dead on the spot.

The body of the Ansar’s son has been shifted to hospital. A number of politicians have expressed condolence over the death of Naqvi in the accident.

Ms Rana Ansar took oath as lawmaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan on Feb 29, 2024.

More to follow…