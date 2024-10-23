Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan make no change in playing XI for third Test against England

LAHORE – The men’s national selection committee has confirmed Pakistan’s playing XI for the third Test against England, starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday, 24 October.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made no change in the playing XI for the third Test. The squad include Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeekl, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood.

A day earlier, England confirmed their playing XI for the match. There are two changes from the second Test in Multan. Seamer Gus Atkinson returns and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is named for the first time since the Test match against India in Rajkot back in February. Durham pair Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts both miss out.

England’s XI for the third Test:

1.⁠ ⁠Zak Crawley

2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett

3.⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope

4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root

5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook

6.⁠ ⁠Ben Stokes (C)

7.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith

8.⁠ ⁠Gus Atkinson

9.⁠ ⁠Rehan Ahmed

10.⁠ ⁠Jack Leach

11.⁠ ⁠Shoaib Bashir

Last week, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan shared all 20 England wickets among them as Pakistan marched to their first Test match win at home since February 2021 as England crumbled to 144 all out in 33.3 overs while chasing the 297-run target on day four here at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Noman finished with innings figures of 8-46, the second-best figures on Pakistan soil after Abdul Qadir’s 9-56 against the same opposition in Lahore in 1987, and match figures of 11-147. Fellow spinner Sajid Khan bagged nine wickets in the match to help bowl Pakistan to a 152-run series-levelling victory in the second Test.

 

