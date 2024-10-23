Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Armeena Rana Raises Glam Quotient At London Film Festival

Talented and gorgeous Armeena Rana Khan stunned everyone at the 68th BFI London Film Festival with a striking black Saree look.

The Sher Dil star was spotted in black net saree which she paired with deep-neck blouse, raising temperature. As fans cheered the actor for her bold fashion choice, it also raised trolling.

In a social media post, the 37-year-old thanked her designer and makeup artist. I felt like a million dollars, she wrote.

 

Despite the mixed reaction from fans, Khan’s charm and talent continue to shine. She is known for several commercial hits including Janaan, Bin Roye, and Rasm e Duniya.

Latest

