Armeena Rana raises glam quotient at London Film Festival

Talented and gorgeous Armeena Rana Khan stunned everyone at the 68th BFI London Film Festival with a striking black Saree look.

The Sher Dil star was spotted in black net saree which she paired with deep-neck blouse, raising temperature. As fans cheered the actor for her bold fashion choice, it also raised trolling.

In a social media post, the 37-year-old thanked her designer and makeup artist. I felt like a million dollars, she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

Despite the mixed reaction from fans, Khan’s charm and talent continue to shine. She is known for several commercial hits including Janaan, Bin Roye, and Rasm e Duniya.