Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab changes school timings from October 28 amid worsening smog situation

milk initiative

LAHORE – School timings in Punjab have been changed from October 28 as smog situation worsening, posing serious risk to health of citizens.

Punjab Environmental Protection Authority has issued a notification in this regard besides outlining guidelines for protection from the hazardous air.

The notifications said that school timings will start from 8:45am and it will be applicable from October 28 till January 31, 2025.

The authority also directed the authorities to hold assemblies of students indoor. It also advised citizens to avoid exercise in parks and open places and use masks.

Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, has been ranked as the most polluted cities in the world for the second time in a row on Wednesday as air quality index (AQI) is higher than yesterday.

As per the latest IQAir data, Lahore’s air quality dropped to 503 on the US AQI, which is “hazardous” to health of citizens.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 23 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 298.05 300.80
GBP UK Pound Sterling 358.10 361.60
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.35 202.75
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search