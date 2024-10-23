Punjab changes school timings from October 28 amid worsening smog situation

LAHORE – School timings in Punjab have been changed from October 28 as smog situation worsening, posing serious risk to health of citizens.

Punjab Environmental Protection Authority has issued a notification in this regard besides outlining guidelines for protection from the hazardous air.

The notifications said that school timings will start from 8:45am and it will be applicable from October 28 till January 31, 2025.

The authority also directed the authorities to hold assemblies of students indoor. It also advised citizens to avoid exercise in parks and open places and use masks.

Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, has been ranked as the most polluted cities in the world for the second time in a row on Wednesday as air quality index (AQI) is higher than yesterday.

As per the latest IQAir data, Lahore’s air quality dropped to 503 on the US AQI, which is “hazardous” to health of citizens.