Rizwan appeals for support for Afghans struggling with cold, hunger

PESHAWAR – Ace batsman and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has won the hearts of fans with a noble gesture as he appealed for funds after arriving at the Pak-Afghan border.

The star opener is at the forefront of helping the distressed Afghan people who are facing acute hunger as temperature plummets.

Rizwan took to Twitter where he appealed for Afghans who desperately need help. Afghan people are looking at the world as they need food, shelter, warm clothes, and medicines, he said.

The brave people of Afghanistan are in dire need of our help. They need food, shelter, warm clothes, medicines, etc. It was an eye opening experience to witness the situation at Pak-Afg border with @Mushy_online. Plz contribute & help the ummah of the beloved Prophet, PBUH. pic.twitter.com/XeKjuU3Si1 — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) January 3, 2022

Tagging Mushtaq Ahmed in the post, he termed the situation as an eye-opening experience. Please contribute and help the Ummah of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH, the 29-year-old added.

Harsh weather in the land lock country will make it more difficult for people to find food and basic necessities, compounding a decades-long crisis.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the global community to intervene to save people in Afghanistan from hunger, while also reiterating that Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn nation.

OIC moot: PM Imran warns of biggest man-made ... 12:03 PM | 19 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned of the severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ...

The premier said that it was the moral obligation to help distressed Afghans. The war-ravaged country has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign assistance, following the collapse of the government and return to power by the Taliban in August.