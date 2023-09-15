Soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Quetta gun battle

QUETTA – A subedar of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in Wali Tangi area of Quetta on Friday, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on September 14, terrorists launched an attack on security forces in the above mentioned area. In the exchange of fire that ensued between the terrorists and security forces, three terrorists were killed.

During the fight, Pakistan Army Subedar Qaisar Rahim embraced martyrdom. Additionally, one soldier suffered severe injuries.

Security forces are determined to eliminate the curse of terrorism, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers only strengthen our resolve.

