Search

Pakistan

KFC’S “WHO FRIED IT BEST” CAMPAIGN MAKING NOISE IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY

Web Desk
01:48 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
KFC’S “WHO FRIED IT BEST” CAMPAIGN MAKING NOISE IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY

In an age where social media reigns supreme, KFC's "Who Fried It Best" campaign in Pakistan has emerged as a compelling case study in the art of aggressive marketing that strikes all the right chords. This innovative and mouthwatering campaign has not only captivated audiences but also set the digital world ablaze, sparking lively conversations, spirited debates, and irresistible cravings across various online platforms.

KFC's vibrant and witty billboards provocatively teasing the competition have become the darlings of Instagram videos and Facebook posts. Social media users from all corners of Pakistan have eagerly jumped on the bandwagon, sharing their thoughts and opinions, effectively propelling the campaign into the viral stratosphere.

 One of the campaign's standout moments is the collaboration with none other than the Pakistani rap sensation, Young Stunners. Their infectious rap song, titled "#WHOFRIEDITBEST," took the digital world by storm as it hit platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. With millions of views and likes, the song's catchy lyrics and engaging visuals have become a driving force in spreading the irresistible KFC fever across the vast landscape of the internet.

KFC's ability to seamlessly integrate itself into the digital age and create content that resonates deeply with the younger generation is nothing short of commendable. With the "Who Fried It Best" campaign, they've not only raised the bar for their own brand but also established a new gold standard for social media engagement within the fast-food industry. As the campaign continues to sizzle online, it's abundantly clear that KFC has mastered the art of blending exceptional food with social media prowess.

In conclusion, KFC's "Who Fried It Best" campaign represents the epitome of cool and aggressive marketing, leveraging the power of social media to create a resounding impact. Through clever challenges, vibrant billboards, and a sensational rap collaboration, KFC has demonstrated its marketing prowess and solidified its position as a frontrunner in the fast-food industry's digital arena.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:26 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Campaign against power theft: Rs1 billion recovered, hundreds detained

09:19 AM | 9 Sep, 2023

Nawaz Sharif announces return to Pakistan in October to lead election ...

09:55 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

IWMI calls for tackling climate change issues to ensure water, and ...

06:44 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making ...

04:32 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Pakistan PM launches ‘Sehatmand Ghiza, Tandrusti Sadaa’ campaign ...

12:40 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz condemns social media campaign against COAS Asim Munir

Advertisement

Latest

03:17 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Shehbaz, Zardari and Kakar may face cases as SC annuls amendments in NAB laws

Horoscope

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.05 79.8
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 786.83 794.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.8 38.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.55 967.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.64 27.94
Omani Riyal OMR 768.48 776.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.44 333.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 15 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: