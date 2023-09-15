Search

PakistanTop News

Shehbaz, Zardari and Kakar may face cases as SC annuls amendments in NAB laws

Web Desk
03:17 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
Shehbaz, Zardari and Kakar may face cases as SC annuls amendments in NAB laws
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Friday declared a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments made by the previous coalition government to accountability laws admissible, a ruling that may lead to reopening of corruption cases against public office holders.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah announced the ruling with 2-1 majority.

CJP Bandial and Justice Ahsan declared Imran’s plea admissible while Justice Shah wrote a dissenting note.

The court also invalidated some amendments made to the accountability laws, calling them contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.

The top court has invalidated an amendment which limited the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) powers regarding cases involving over Rs500 million. It has also struck down another amendment related to the plea bargain.

The apex court has directed that cases which were closed as the amount involving in them were below Rs500 million should be fixed for hearing before accountably courts. It has given seven days to NAB to send the record of all cases to the courts.

Who Will Face Cases Again?

The judgment reopens cases against one former president and six former prime ministers of the country, whose cases were closed under the amendments to the NAB laws.

Reports said cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, ex-PMs Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Parvez Ashraf and others will be reopened.

Background

In June 2022, Imran Khan had moved the apex court against amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance by the PMD government.

The amendments made several changes to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, including reducing the term of the NAB chairman and prosecutor general to three years, limiting NAB’s jurisdiction to cases involving over Rs500 million, and transferring all pending inquiries, investigations, and trials to the relevant authorities.

The PTI chairman in his petition alleged that the amendments to the NAB laws will benefit the influential suspects in mega corruption cases.

Justice Mansoor says CJP Bandial should form full court to hear NAB amendments case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:44 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Honda 125 2024 – Check Latest Price, and New Features here

12:45 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Nawaz Sharif to land in Lahore on Oct 21, says Shehbaz

03:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Zahir Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman: reports

07:27 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

PIA launches recruitment drive for Captain and Cabin Crew

12:15 AM | 9 Sep, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif 'beats cancer'

04:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Pakistani police plan to seize PTI leaders’ properties over May 9 ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:17 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Shehbaz, Zardari and Kakar may face cases as SC annuls amendments in NAB laws

Horoscope

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.05 79.8
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 786.83 794.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.8 38.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.55 967.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.64 27.94
Omani Riyal OMR 768.48 776.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.44 333.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 15 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: